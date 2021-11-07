The Henley boys soccer team dropped their state quarterfinal in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, losing in overtime after playing much of the match shorthanded.
No. 12 Molalla defeated the No. 4 Hornets in a 5-3, come-from-behind upset on the Henley soccer field. It was the second-straight upset for Molalla, who shut out No. 5 Valley Catholic in the 4A state playoff's opening round.
"It's a disappointing way to finish the season, but I'm very proud of this team" said Lupe Gonzales, Henley's head coach. "They played with heart and left all efforts out on the field."
Henley junior Jacob Gonzales struck first, putting the Hornets up 1-0 after burying a pass from sophomore Aiden Hayes.
However, in the 20th minute, Coach Gonzales said the entire complexion of the game changed when Henley keeper Andrew Edwards was sent off with a red card and the Hornets were forced to play the rest of the contest with 10 men.
Still, Henley would grab the next two goals on counterattacks, Gonzales said. The Hornets' Jeshua Ruelas and Aiden Hayes both scored off a couple of assists from senior Eli Hayes.
Up 3-0, fatigue from playing a man down would take its toll, Gonzales said. Molalla's Anthony Morfin, Nico Algoso Del Agua and Even Hugo would all combine to score three unanswered regulation goals to bring the playoff contest to overtime.
Blake Griffin and Martin Ruiz would both score in overtime for Molalla to get to the 5-3 result. Molalla outshot Henley 19-15.
In the semifinals, Molalla will play at No. 9 Hidden Valley — who Henley defeated twice this season and placed third in the Skyline Conference.
Saturday's loss was the cap on a 12-5-1 campaign for the Skyline Conference-winning Hornets. They're on track to graduate four seniors, but an 8-man-strong junior class and several underclassmen will look to repeat that conference-winning feat next year.