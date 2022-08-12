Wyden and mental health

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland.

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated.

At a roundtable discussion Thursday, medical providers and representatives from a tribal health agency and Portland Public Schools expressed frustration that public and private health insurance plans have left many youth untreated.

