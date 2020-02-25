MEDFORD — Klamath Falls scored a goal in each period Sunday as the Ice Hawks skated to a 3-2 win over the Medford Spartans and evened the weekend series at a victory apiece in action at the RRRink.
Sherman Durant scored in the first period for the Hawks, with Skyler Howard picking up a goal in each of the second and third periods. Gavin Graham assisted on both Howard goals, while Cooper Fenter had an assist on Durant’s goal and Grace Girdner an assist on Howard’s second goal.
Kaden Olmstead stopped 24 shots in goal.
The Ice Hawks are idle until the weekend of March 7-8 when they will host Medford for games at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
Basketball Playoffs
Games begin today
Lost River and Butte Valley will play in girls-boys playoff doubleheaders Saturday, but before either takes the court, several area Class 1A teams will begin their state tournament basketball experiences.
The journey toward Baker City for Class 1A girls begins today, and Chiloquin heads to Prairie City while Paisley will host Days Creek.
Wednesday, the Class 1A boys begin their trek toward Baker City, and Triad will be at home against North Douglas. North Lake heads to Crane.
None of the teams have met this season.
The Class 2A girls tournament starts Friday, and Lakeview travels to Union.
Then, Lost River gets into action and the Raiders will host Portland Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader in which the Lost River boys then will host Santiam.
Lost River is one of just three schools to have both its boys and girls in the state playoffs.
Coquille and Kennedy also do, but those two schools have one team which will travel for the first round.
Butte Valley, meanwhile, sends both of its basketball teams to Shasta College in Redding for the CIF Northern Section VII championships.
The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed in the girls tournament and after a home-court win over Surprise Valley, traveled to top-seeded Greenville and pulled off a 53-51 victory to move into the finals.
Butte Valley plays second-seeded Mercy at 2:30 p.m.
The Butte Valley boys, meanwhile, were the No. 5 seed and have traveled for their postseason games, opening with a win at fourth-seeded Paradise Adventist Academy. The Bulldogs followed that with a win at top-seeded Hayfork, 63-49.
Up next is Evergreen League rival Big Valley, the No. 2 seed, and they are scheduled to play at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The two teams split their games this season, each winning at home in close games.