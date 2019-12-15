Michael Bair, who earlier had assisted on three goals, scored a power-play goal for Klamath Falls early in the third period and the Ice Hawks held off Eugene, 5-4, Saturday night at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
The two teams meet again at 12:30 p.m. today at the Collier Arena.
Saturday, Eugene took the lead 23 seconds into the first meeting of the season between the two teams, but Gavin Graham tied the score about four minutes later, getting the first of Bair’s three assists.
Jordan Heaton and Graham then scored in the second period off Bair assists, and Gabe Preston then gave Klamath Falls a 4-1 lead off an assist by Sherman Durant.
The win makes the Ice Hawks 3-3 on the season.