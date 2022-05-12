Four Henley teams will take their wind turbines to San Antonio, Texas, to compete against teams from around the country next week at the KidWind National Challenge Competition.
The two middle school and two high school teams qualified during a regional competition last month by designing and building wind turbines, using 3D printed one-of-a-kind turbine parts and gears. They also utilized CAD designs to laser cut wind turbine blades.
At the KidWind Nationalsn, teams will compete in wind tunnel tests, judging interviews, and engineering challenges, including building an off-shore wind turbine that floats while remaining stable enough to generate power. Students also will have an opportunity to team up with college students to complete a separate engineering challenge.
Henley High School students competing are Travis Jacobson and Logan Parker (team name Tilted Tower) and Sarah Redd, Jaylee Smith, and Cameron Ransom (Keepers of the Winds). Henley Middle School students competing are Leeah Rainville, Will Grayson, Makayla Lambert and Garrett Hernandez, Carston Ransom, and K'den Decker.
This will be Henley's fourth trip to KidWind Nationals. Henley High students have placed in the top 10 in previous years, including a national championship in 2019. The high school students attending nationals are all part of Henley High's four-year dual credit engineering program. The event is hosted by the America Cleanpower Tradeshow. For more information, go to https://www.kidwind.org/challenge/nationals.