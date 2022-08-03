Gun violence reduction

A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state.

 Photo by Brett Hondow

Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments.

That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, require a firearm safety course, tighten licensing and create stricter background checks on weapons’ purchases. A committee involving the Secretary of State’s Office and legislative analysts determined it would cost the state over $23 million, but generate about the same amount in revenue. The measure would cost local governments up to $31 million in its first year.

