Growing up giving back

For Justice Reinhard, giving back to the community has been a big part of growing up.
Since his first birthday, Reinhard has foregone gifts in favor of raising money and collecting donations for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank in Klamath Falls.
Now 18 and a senior at Klamath Union High School, he has collected 91,000 pounds of food for the food bank to date, with roughly six months to meet his goal of 100,000 pounds of food by graduation.
“It just feels great, just being able to help others,” Reinhard told H&N before the holidays.
Photographs and news clippings of Reinhard can be found at the food bank, chronicling his giving over the years, including a photo of him as a 1-year-old surrounded by canned goods on his couch. He recently recreated the photo on his parents' couch.
Niki Sampson, executive director of the food bank, praised Justice and his parents for their commitment to contributions over the last 18 years. She believes his goal to help others through the food bank has also inspired other youth to do the same.
“That kid is like my kid, he’s always been there,” Sampson said.
Justice’s parents started him out giving as they planned his first birthday party.
In lieu of gifts and/or candy — being that that his birthday falls so close to Halloween – his parents opted to collect non-perishable food for the food bank instead. Once old enough, Justice chose to keep going with the fundraiser instead of gifts.
“He understands that he’s very blessed and not everybody has that,” Cheryl said. “We’ve raised him that even if you don’t have money, you have time.”
With the goal to raise 100,000 pounds of food by the time he graduates, Justice recently made a donation of 58 pounds of food and more than $1,100 that brings the collective total to almost 91,000 pounds of food. This year the family held a yard sale with donated items from the community in addition to his birthday fundraiser, which has been virtual the past few years via Facebook. Justice raised $900 from the yard sale alone.
Sampson was also involved in celebrating Justice's 18th birthday this fall, having flowers and balloons delivered to his home on Oct. 29.
Sampson said Justice spurred the idea to encourage parents to collect non-perishable foods at birthday parties. Now they have volunteers from Kindergarten through college who help sort food and help with the food bank’s newsletter.
“He’s just the epitome of what volunteerism is about,” Sampson said.
Justice plans to keep collecting donations up until he graduates from KU this Summer.
“He’s going to hit that goal,” Cheryl said.
“I believe it.”
And Justice’s pursuit of giving won’t end when he reaches 100,000 pounds of food.
“I personally plan on continuing to do this even after I graduate,” he said.
Justice has recently been accepted to Oregon State University and plans to become a high school history teacher.
If individuals would like to help Justice reach his overall goal of meeting 100,000 pounds of food, they should mention his name when donating to the food bank, whether in-person or online. The donation will be added to his total. For information about how to help the food bank, go online at www.klamathfoodbank.org.