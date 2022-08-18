Threemile Canyon Farms

Threemile Canyon Farms has 70,000 cows about 15 miles west of Boardman along the Columbia River.

 Courtesy of Threemile Canyon Farms

SALEM — A coalition of 22 environmental, public health and animal welfare groups is petitioning Oregon regulators to adopt new rules targeting air pollution from large-scale dairies.

The petition, filed Aug. 17 with the state Environmental Quality Commission, seeks to create a dairy air emissions program that would apply to farms with 700 or more mature cows, which the federal Environmental Protection Agency defines as a "large" operation.

