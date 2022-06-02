The Graduation Sensation is a similar experience, except that is the amount of money and time given to the graduating high schools seniors of the Klamath Basin.
Seniors of all high schools in Klamath County walked down main street Thursday afternoon to get recognized by the community for their upcoming graduation and to attend the award ceremony, where award-winning seniors will get a financial head start into their next adventure outside of high school.
Event speaker Raymond Holliday had the pleasure of announcing seniors who would be award recipients and said he loves being able to do this every year.
“The last two years were virtual due to COVID. It is so nice to be outside and for all the seniors to be together,” Holliday said, “We give away $30,000 in 30 minutes. This support from the community shows the appreciation for their seniors and their lives going forward.”
Many, including Mazama High School’s Principal Jennifer Hawkins, said they think this is great for the seniors.
“This gives them something to look forward to,” Hawkins said. “These kinds of events are rewards for their last 13 years of hard work in school.”
Elizabeth Powell, of Henley, received the $500 Stork Service scholarship. The first award presented, it was donated by the Stork family of Klamath Falls.
“I plan on going to OIT and this money will help a lot and go straight into my college fund,” Powell said.
Many local schools such as Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College had plenty of awards and scholarships to hand out going to a variety of different seniors from across the basin.
Scholarship awards were also presented to students who intend on going into the military after high school, with each branch presenting an award to a student who is or will be enlisted.
The awards finished up with Klamath County School District handing out a variety of $500 scholarship to lucky students in the basin. Eagle Ridge’s Zara St. Clair was one of those lucky students.
“I plan to use this money for college. I will be going to Lane in Eugene and this money is a great start,” St. Clair said.