Graduation rates for the class of 2020 were up for Klamath Falls City Schools and Klamath County Schools, during a year where Department of Education adjusted requirements and waived senior projects and standardized tests due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Five high schools in the Klamath County School District rose above 90 percent graduation rate in 2020, and one of those — Lost River Junior-Senior High School — had a perfect 100 percent for the second year in a row, according to Klamath County School District. Overall, the county school district’s four-year graduation rate of 83.89 percent represents a 1.52 percentage point boost from 2019, and remains above the state average of 82.63 percent, according to data released Jan. 21 by ODE. KCSD’s overall rate includes Falcon Heights, an alternative high school for students who are behind on credits and at risk of dropping out, officials said.
The district’s four-year cohort completer rate, which includes students who finish high school with an extended diploma or GED, hit 90 percent for the second year in a row.
KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak thanked the district’s community partners for their support and credited students for their efforts.
“Ultimately, our students do the work. Nobody can do it for them,” Szymoniak said in a news release. “Our graduation rates reflect their determination to successfully complete the challenge of high school.”
Henley High School had a graduation rate of 99.35 percent and Bonanza Junior/Senior High School saw a significant year-over-year increase of 14.07 percentage points — graduating 92.86 of its 2020 senior cohort, KCSD officials said.
KCSD’s 2020 rate continues an upward trend, topping 2015 graduation rates by 8 percentage points and 2015 completer rates by more than 10 percentage points.
Mazama and Chiloquin logged rates of 90.58 percent and 92.31, respectively, according to KCSD. Gilchrist Junior/Senior High School, which only had 11 students in its four-year cohort, had an 81.82 percent graduation rate. Two of those 11 students had left the cohort well before their senior year, Gilchrist Principal Steve Prock told KCSD officials. Rates at small schools like Gilchrist often see large rate changes because one student can represent eight to 10 percentage points, according to school officials.
Lost River High School Principal Jamie Ongman said the 100% graduation rate for the school’s roughly 40 seniors in the class of 2020 was an accomplishment, especially in light of the pandemic.
All grades turned to pass/incomplete in March, as directed by Oregon Department of Education.
From there, the level of impact that the pandemic had on student’s graduation varied depending on the student, Ongman said.
“If the student was caught up, had everything they needed to and were passing their classes in March (2020), then it was a little bit of an easier time finishing the rest of the year,” Ongman said.
Students who completed their adjusted requirements by March didn’t have to complete essential skills piece generally required to earn a high school diploma, Ongman said.
“Some of those kids had an easier path because they had all of their grades caught up,” Ongman said. “Other kids were working on catching grades up but had Fs and nobody anticipated the complete shutdown ... it was a little bit more difficult on them to make up those grades. The fact that they did showed their grit and determination to get across the stage.”
Klamath Falls City Schools are also celebrating increases in graduation rates, with 73.25% rate as a district, up from 71.4% in the 2018-19 school year. Klamath Union’s class of 2020 has a 94.7% graduation rate compared to 91.7% the year prior.
Eagle Ridge High School’s graduation rate was 86.49% for the class of 2020, slightly down from 88% in 2018-19.
Klamath Learning Center’s graduation rate for 2019-20 was up from the year prior, with a 56.1%, rate compared to 52.1% in 2018-19.
KU Principal Tony Swan said he anticipated an increase in graduation rates for the class of 2020 as he was tracking numbers throughout the year.
“We have been climbing every year,” Swan said.
But Swan expressed surprise that graduation rates were released as-is, following the wild year schools — and everyone — experienced due to COVID.
“I really didn’t think Oregon Department of Education was going to put out graduation rates kind of as definitively as they have for 2020, because it was such an unusual spring,” Swan said.
“They definitely adjusted the bar,” Swan added, noting waived senior projects, which could be seen as a barrier to graduation for some students. “We did not want to penalize our graduates, our seniors last year ... that was a very difficult time for them.”
Besides waived senior projects and standardized testing, there were more opportunities to pass classes, Swan said. Additional time was given to make up an incomplete grade through the credit retrieval program and complete graduation requirements.
“I think that was in response to the very challenging situation that we were in and I’m grateful for them doing that because it’s not going to serve any student or family well by expecting more out of students when these incredible challenges and hurdles were put in front of them and it wasn’t anything that they did wrong,” Swan said.
With schools being closed starting on March 13, 2020, Swan said, instruction platforms changed quickly and continuously.
“They went into this very confusing time as all schools and students and families were all trying to figure out how do we proceed, and the expectations kept changing about distance learning,” Swan said. “We were all pretty much in a state of shock and wonder about what was going on and how long was going to last and how we needed to adapt to it.”
Swan said students from the class of 2020 will have a notice on their transcript to indicate that they received a pass or incomplete grade due to the pandemic.
Daymond Monteith, director of school improvement for city schools, acknowledged the changing conditions of 2020 and lauded the five-year, upward trend of graduation rates that started well before the pandemic.
“We have, as a school district as well as a community, recognized the importance of on-time graduation and have put a lot of efforts into ensuring more students graduate on time,” he said.