Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association.
Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has left many homeowners and farmers struggling to meet their needs ahead of the dry summer months.
The visit Monday included a stopover at a domestic well that had run dry, where she met with Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris.
“I organized for her to meet with one of the impacted well owners and see the water storage tanks that the state provided funding for,” Morris said. “It was a really great opportunity to share on a very personal and intimate level with the governor what the state and county were doing to help people with dry domestic wells.”
During Brown's visit to Kingsley Field, she met with the Kingsley Fire Team and thanked them for the service they provide to the base and to the city of Klamath Falls.
In Chiloquin, Brown met with the new Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, Clayton Dumont, and the Klamath Tribal Council. In their meeting, the Council expressed concerns about the over-pumping of ground water, the enforcement of clean water laws and the lack of capacity at the Oregon Water Resource Department.
Brown also visited the Klamath Tribes’ fish rearing ponds and water quality lab.
“I was especially grateful for the opportunity to learn about the efforts the tribe is making to preserve the C’waam (Lost River sucker) and Koptu (shortnose sucker) fish, which are important traditional food sources for the Klamath Tribes,” Brown said. “Ongoing water challenges in the Klamath Basin are incredibly concerning for both the tribe and other water users ... and I appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from the tribe on these issues. I am grateful for every opportunity to strengthen Oregon’s long-standing government-to-government relationship with the Klamath Tribes.”
Dumont said the meeting was positive.
“We were able to share with her some of the successes of our forestry efforts, our Natural Resource Department, working on treaty lands and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire,” he said. “The governor has been a good friend to us. She genuinely cares about us and our homeland and about all the living things here.”
But the water issues remained at the forefront of her visit.
Said Brown, “It is another difficult drought year in Oregon, and I am committed to helping Oregonians impacted by the drought with state resources, and to working with our congressional delegation and the Biden-Harris administration to secure federal assistance.”