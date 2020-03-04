Due to low snow pack and precipitation, and continuously warming weather, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order on Monday declaring a drought in Klamath County.
The declaration allows for agricultural producers to apply for aid to help them recover any crop losses during the Summer months.
“I think it's fantastic that her and her staff jumped on it so quickly in order to get the drought declaration through so that Klamath Basin farmers know what is in place,” said Commissioner Donnie Boyd on Wednesday morning. “They can start putting in for disaster relief and things like that.”
Klamath Water Users Association will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. in Building No. 2 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Thursday to help connect agricultural producers with resources to navigate the drought.
