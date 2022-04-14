There are 19 candidates listed on the Republican side of the Oregon gubernatorial race.
Four of those candidates appeared in front of Klamath County voters on Wednesday night at Oregon Tech in a forum sponsored by the county's chamber of commerce in an effort to answer questions and win over the Republican voters of the county ahead of the primary that is set for May 17.
Former Superintendent of Schools for the Alsea School District Marc Thielman, tech CEO Nick Hess, attorney Bob Tiernan, and CEO Jessica Gomez were in attendance. Brandon Merritt and Christine Drazen were originally scheduled to attend, but both were unable to make it because of adverse travel conditions.
The four candidates answered a litany of questions that were written by attendees on index cards. The questions, asked by Klamath County Chamber of Commerce vice president Joe Spendolini, ranged in content from the Second Amendment, to business structure and tax burdens.
Generally, the candidates were in agreement on most issues. Some candidates were more extreme on certain issues, but all of the candidates seemed to agree and build upon the answers of their opponents.
When asked about how as governor, the candidates would keep the government from infringing upon Second Amendment rights, all of the candidates said that they were in support of the amendment.
Gomez and Hess said they would repeal bills they felt infringed upon Second Amendment rights, while Tiernan said “guns are your friends.” Thielman took a slightly different approach. He said he would attempt to implement mandatory firearm safety training in all Oregon public schools and that it would help “urban students be exposed to guns in a positive way.” This idea garnered positive reactions from the crowd of about 50 attendees.
The candidates all agreed on the need to change the business climate in the state to support local small businesses. Several candidates said they would start by replacing most, if not all, department heads of state agencies to appoint people that are better suited to support the people the agencies of the state serve.
An issue that Gomez seemed to disagree with her opponents was the Oregon Corporate Activity Tax (CAT). Gomez didn;t specifically say she would repeal the bill that created the tax that has raised the price of doing business in the state of Oregon by an estimated 10 to 15%, but she did say that prescription medications and items that are necessary for life should be exempt from being taxed. The other three candidates on the panel said they'd repeal the tax as a whole.
One question that was asked several times related to how, if elected, the candidates would interact with local government entities. All of the candidates agreed they would attempt to decentralize the state government and give the power back to the individual counties. The main topic was that the state can't be run from Salem. The candidates agreed that politicians in Salem are unable to make decisions for each county as they don't know what happens in each rural county in the state.
Drought and water issues were brought up. Candidates were asked what steps they would take to ensure citizens had rights to water for irrigation.
Tiernan said the government needs to stop sacrificing people and jobs for sucker fish, while Hess said there are other solutions that involve the use of technology. Hess suggested placing a desalination facility on the Oregon coast and pumping water inland into the drought-stricken communities.
Thielman took the stance that the government “has the resources but lacks the common sense” to solve the issue. He made the claim more than 17 billion acre-feet feet of water would be flushed down the river and that there is no reason to do so as it will not help the sucker fish population.
One of the final questions the panel was asked involved how they would maintain and foster relationships with the recognized tribes in the state.
All of the candidates agreed the state government needs to include the tribes in decision-making as well as general state government practices. Gomez said several times in her response, “we need to listen to all perspectives.”
Thielman started his statement by saying he spent a lot of time on various reservations and enjoys listening to the perspectives of the tribes.
He then made a statement that ended up garnering a negative reaction from some members of the audience.
“If they (tribes) were entrepreneurial, which they have been with casinos and other things,” said Thielman, “they could do a whole lot of things that could be of great service ... one of my favorites is I think the tribes need to go into the prison business because Governor Brown doesn’t like prisons.”
Some members of the audience shouted out that the comment was offensive.
The candidates ended the two-hour forum by, once again, asking for the votes of those in attendance in their closing statements.
The Republican primary is scheduled for May 17. The top Republican candidate and the top Democratic candidate will appear alongside third party candidates on the general election ballot in November.