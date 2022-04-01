The governor’s office in Oregon has been held by a Democrat for the past 35 years.
A handful of the 19 Republican candidates who hope to succeed Kate Brown, who is term-limited and can’t run for re-election, spent Thursday night at a GOP governor candidates forum at the Klamath Falls VFW.
A crowd estimated at 150 showed up for the event, which featured candidates Bridget Barton, Reed Christensen, Brandon Merritt, Amber Richardson and Marc Thielman.
Pati Horton, chair of the Klamath County Republican Central Committee and the MC of the event, said Jessica Gomez was scheduled to appear but backed out late in the afternoon and Kerry McQuisten was unable to attend because of meetings she had to attend Friday in Salem.
The candidates each were provided time for opening statements, followed by a handful of questions previously selected. The 2½-hour event concluded with closing remarks by each candidate.
Richardson, a licensed massage therapist from Medford, was up first, declaring “I’m a patriot, not a politician ... and I think we need more of that.”
Christensen, a retired electrical engineer who lives in Hillsboro, opened with a couple of parlor tricks, and when nobody in attendance fell for them, said, “I think the people of Klamath Falls have been around the block a couple of times.” Christensen stressed the importance of election integrity. He filed to run for governor Jan. 7 — one year and a day after federal prosecutors say he struck a Capitol Police officer with his fists as rioters attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C.
Merrick, an elected delegate from Deschutes County, asked the crowd for a “Let’s Go Brandon!” cheer. His chief goal is to reopen the state and to “end the ineffective and unconstitutional (pandemic-related) mandates, none of which are laws, that are destroying our economy.”
Thielman is the former Alsea School District superintendent who defied Brown’s mask mandates, saying the “children belong to their parents (and not the state).”
Barton, a conservative writer, said she moved to Oregon 43 years ago “and I could never imagine we could fall so far ... elected officials should be sued for malpractice.”
The candidates took turn answering questions about their top priorities for Oregon, education, how they’d confront what will likely be a Democratic-controlled state legislature, right to life, human trafficking, the Second Amendment, Title IX, the voting system, taxes and gubernatorial appointments.
For the most part, the candidates didn’t stray far from the GOP platform in their answers. Barton wants to restock appointed positions while Richardson wants to do away with them. Christensen said he would permit abortions if the birth would jeopardize the life of the mother or in cases of incest and rape. Other than that, the candidates seemed united.
As for their chances in the election?
“We’re going to have a Red Wave,” Barton predicted in her closing remarks.