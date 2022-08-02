Going Solar

Solar panel array on the rooftop of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival production facility in Talent.

 Provided by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is going green. In recent weeks OSF has taken steps to create clean power by installing solar panels and making arrangements for using electric vehicles.

Through Solarize Rogue, a non-profit organization based in Talent, since March 14 solar panels on the OSF Production Building in Talent have been operating and is providing power for 16 Rogue Valley homes along with 20 percent discounts for two low-income families.

Tags

Recommended for you