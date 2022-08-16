An efficient attack helped Oregon Tech to its best season in program history – qualifying for its first NAIA National Tournament an advancing to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.
With four of their top five front-row players returning, including an All-American and an All-Cascade Conference pick, the Lady Owls look to pick up right where they left off in 2021.
Anchoring the outside hitter group is Nicole Reyes, who returns for her fifth season – looking to become just the second player in OIT history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career. The senior had the best season of her career in 2021 – averaging 2.98 kills and 2.40 digs per set, posting nine matches with 15-or-more kills – earning her third All-CCC honor and was selected to the NAIA All-America team. Reyes, who is 131 kills and 68 digs away from the 1,000 mark in both categories, is a team leader head coach Ken Murczek can turn to.
“It is always nice to have an All-America player back in the gym,” Murczek said of Reyes. “Nicole has a great motor and leadership which I think will pay dividends for this season. It will be interesting to see how she performs as I would imagine teams will have a plan for her this season.”
Joining Reyes on the outside is fellow senior Kaylin Talonen, who also earned All-CCC honors in 2021. Talonen was key during the postseason run, posting double-digit kills in 13 of OIT’s final 17 matches – finishing the season averaging 2.86 kills per set, while adding 31 blocks.
OIT will have to replace its top opposite hitter from 2021, as All-CCC pick Faith Houck-Wylie graduated after logging 303 kills and 72 blocks during her senior season. However, sophomore Molly Grace returns in that spot, a season removed from recording 130 kills in her debut with the Owls – including a career-high 13 kills against Concordia in the NAIA Championships.
A pair of freshmen look to make an immediate impact and provide crucial depth at the pins, as Willow Jacobson and Savanna Sterck had impressive high school and club resumes. Jacobson led the Fernley High squad to the 3A state finals, averaging 3.9 kills per set, while also playing for the Northern Nevada Juniors. Sterck was the top option at Flathead High, earning Montana AA All-State honors and competed for the Montana Volleyball Academy.
“Nice to have several players that can play multiple positions which has created some great competition in the gym,” Murczek said.
In the middle, the Lady Owls return both starters – as Ashley Ripplinger and Kate Hicks had quality 2021 campaigns. Ripplinger had 178 kills and 74 blocks as a junior, while hitting at a stellar .338 clip and heads into her senior season one of 14 players in program history with 200-or-more blocks. Hicks finished with 76 kills, but led OIT with 84 blocks in 2021, including six matches with 5-or-more blocks.
The duo will be joined by newcomer Alma Solis, a freshman who prepped at Neuqua Valley High in Illinois and played for the highly competitive Sports Performance Volleyball Club.
“It is great to have returners back and I look forward to their game day experience in helping us to have a great season,” Murczek said.
The Lady Owls will open their six-game, non-conference slate Thursday with a pair of matches in Ashland. OIT will face No. 12-ranked Concordia (Neb.), followed by a matchup against Park-Gilbert (Ariz.).