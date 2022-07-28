When it’s roasty-toasty hot and someone says, “Go jump in the lake,” it’s not something I take as a derogatory comment.

It was good advice, especially after hiking several miles to Isherwood Lake during a day outing in the Sky Lakes Wilderness Area earlier this week. Jumping in the lake was a brilliant idea so some of us literally jumped at the opportunity. Within minutes, four of us were cooling off in Isherwood’s surprisingly refreshing waters.

