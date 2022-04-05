A new scholarship for a Klamath Union senior was announced recently by the Pelican Education Foundation, thanks to Klamath Falls Dr. Alden B. Glidden.
The Glidden STEM Scholarship, which Glidden helped to fund, will provide a senior with $4,000, divided into $1,000 payments for each of four years.
Glidden chose STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for a specific reason.
“I feel those disciplines create the greatest benefit for the world,” Glidden said. “It will be used to further the college career of a graduating Klamath Union High School senior.”
Applications, along with letters of recommendation, will be due by May 15 every year. Among other requirements, including a GPA of 3.0 or above and plans to major in a STEM field, students must also show financial need.
Glidden, who earned his Doctor of Medicine at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, has since been a doctor in family medicine at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Overall, the funds will be used for the student’s college tuition, as well as paying for books, housing and a food plan.
The Glidden STEM Scholarship will be awarded in June of this year. It is the only scholarship through the Pelican Education Foundation that will follow a student for four years as long as they meet the scholarships’ grade point average requirements.