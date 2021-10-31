Both Henley and Mazama girls’ soccer squads won their play-in matches on Saturday to qualify for the 16-team state tournament.
Mazama vanquished McLoughlin in a 2-0 win at the Steen Sports Park, while Henley routed Cascade 6-0 later that afternoon.
Mazama finished third in the conference after posting two one-goal defeats to end the season. They lost 1-0 to first-place Hidden Valley and then dropped another 1-0 loss at fourth-place North Valley.
Despite finishing behind the Hornets in the conference, the Vikings are still seeded ahead of Henley as the state’s RPI system favors Mazama just slightly more.
The No. 10-seeded Viks will play at No. 7 Valley Catholic on Tuesday. The Valiants enter the tournament on a 10-game winning streak, while sporting a 3-1-1 record against teams who qualified for the playoffs. Mazama is 1-3 in that same category after splitting their meetings with Henley and dropping two narrow losses to Skyline Conference champ and No. 2-seeded Hidden Valley.
The Hornets, who finished second the Skyline Conference, have won their last four games after losing to Mazama in mid-October.
They enter the state playoffs as the No. 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Philomath on Tuesday. Like Mazama, Henley is 1-3 against tourney teams including two losses to Hidden Valley, both 2-1 defeats. Philomath is 3-2-3 in that category which includes a win over No. 3 North Marion but also a loss to No. 9 Sisters.
In their romp over Cascade, Henley senior Ryane Mattox scored another hat trick. Seniors Kinsey Hullman and Beth Hamilton and sophomore Mya Mauch also all scored. Assists came from a trio of seniors with Riley Knutson and Halle McKay each adding one and Kendry Gordon being chief supplier with two helpers.