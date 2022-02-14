The Henley girls were rebounding machines when they flew past North Valley on Friday for a 58-31 win.
Henley totaled 59 rebounds during the conference contest and three different Hornets were responsible for well over half of those boards.
Sophomore Annie Campos led the way with 13 rebounds while senior Madelyn Sharp snagged 12 boards and freshman Anna Harper grabbed a dozen more.
On the scoring front, senior Ryane Mattox piled up a game-high 16 points while Campos scored 11 — making it her fifth straight game with at least a double-double.
With just three regular season games remaining, Henley, Mazama and Hidden Valley are all locked in a three-way tie for Skyline Conference first-place. All three of them share the same 5-2 conference record.
Tuesday will be crucial. Henley (12-8, 5-2 Skyline) hosts Mazama (12-8, 5-2) at 6 p.m. On the other side of town at the exact same time, Hidden Valley (10-9, 5-2) will play at fourth-place Klamath Union (9-10, 3-4).
The Mazama girls squared off with Hidden Valley twice this weekend and both teams managed to get a win. On Friday, Hidden Valley won the first round 44-26 and Mazama got payback on Saturday with a 51-45 win.
Chiloquin 40, North Lake/Paisley 36
Chiloquin’s Ceceionna Weiser went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc on her way to a team-high 17 points, helping the Queens to the win over North Lake/Paisley on Saturday.
The Queens took a two-point lead into halftime and managed to hold their slight advantage through the second half.
Senior Venessa Koon managed to also add nine points while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
After only winning three games between December and January, Chiloquin has so far gone undefeated in February, taking three straight victories (including one via a forfeit). They’ll hope to end the regular season with another win when they host Crosspoint Christian on Monday — who they defeated by 24 on Friday.
A win for the Queens (6-8, 5-6) could mean a move into fourth place in the Mountain Valley League.
Bonanza 46, Illinois Valley 26
Bonanza’s excellence in the Southern Cascade League continued on Saturday with a no-doubt defeat of Illinois Valley.
Jada Gallagher and Kshalee Thomas led the Antlers with 10 points each. Khalani Hayes wasn’t far behind with eight points of her own.
The win was Bonanza’s third straight. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and both of their losses were courtesy of league-leading Lakeview.
Lakeview (16-2, 9-0 SCL) have clinched the league title while Bonanza (15-8, 7-2) has secured second place with a four-game lead over third-place Lost River (6-14, 3-5).
The Antlers will look to close the regular season with a win when they host Glide on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.