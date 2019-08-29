The action-packed Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair will be held next weekend, celebrating its 68th annual year as a late-summer staple for fair-goers in Southern Oregon and Northern California. The fair will take place at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and running until Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.
This year, the fair’s theme is “Diamond Gem Rides Again,” a nod to the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair’s mascot, a potato-headed man named after a variety of potato that used to be grown in the region. Fair manager Nancy Sites said that the mascot helps to serve as an homage to the area’s agricultural ties, and that some fair events — like a Diamond Gem-themed parade on Saturday – will align with the theme. Other events, she said, are just family-friendly, old fashioned fun.
“Our grounds are grassy and clean,” Sites said. “It’s a family-friendly, safe event for kids.”
Sites said that the fair will be maintaining their no-alcohol policy this year, which is a divergence from other similar fairs across the country. There is also free parking on site.
While the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair has historically offered free or pay-what-you-can admission, this year they will be charging a $4 entrance fee. Sites said that this is to maintain a fun, exciting fair.
“We just want to keep it going, we aren’t trying to make a bunch of money,” she said. However, she said, there will be free entry for all on Sunday, and that kids under the age of 12 can enter for free on Friday due to a sponsorship from Merill’s Les Schwab Tire Center. Children under the age of five receive free entry every day of the fair.
Sites said that one of this year’s new events include daily dog agility demonstrations presented by Klamath Dog Fanciers and Double “C” Pet Resort. There will also be daily toy and birdhouse building workshops for children hosted by The Home Depot.
The musical entertainment this year will include Journey Revisted, a Journey tribute band, at the Grandstand on Friday. Other acts, like Wampus Cat Band and Nephilium Band will play throughout the days at smaller stagers.
Saturday at the fair means the parade, where Mary Shuck, the fair’s Chief Exhibit Coordinator, will be the grand marshal. Other honored guests at this year’s fair are Miss Tulelake, high school senior Leea Brown, and Miss Butte Valley, high school senior Kylie Winkle. Saturday night will bring the exciting Destruction Derby to the Grandstand.
As always, the carnival will feature lots of thrilling rides, and Sites said that ride wristbands will be $25 per day. Another fair staple is the junior livestock auction, which will be held on Sunday afternoon.
Sites said that she is excited for this year’s fair, and she hopes people will come from around the region to join them.
“I’ve heard from people who come from Medford, Yreka, Alturas,” Sites said. “It’s going to be really fun.”