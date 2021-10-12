Gerald Don ‘Jerry’ Warren
Gerald Don “Jerry” Warren went to meet his Lord and Savior early the morning of September 20, 2021.
Jerry was born September 25, 1937 to Bertha Marie “Edwards” Warren and Douglas Lafayette Warren in Camas, Washington. He attended Camas Schools, grades 1-11 then transferred to Washougal High School for his Senior year. Jerry played Piano beautifully, often accompanying the choir, playing Classical solos , etc. He went on to two years of College in Vancouver, Washington, majoring in Business and his minor in Music.
In 1957 Jerry met and married Janice Morris. Over the years, Jerry and Jan were blessed with three little boys. David, Douglas and Michael. They always preferred country life and raised their children to appreciate a simpler life style. Vacations were spent either at the Coast or camping and backpacking for days up into the Wallowa Mt. Wilderness. Jerry, raised an only child with no experience in such things,, became a Scout leader so he could learn and spend time with his boys.
Jerry’s work experience began at 9 years of age when he began selling and delivering newspapers. Through his College years he had a Newspaper Car Route. For several years he worked as a checker at local Grocery Stores then for Fred Meyer Burlingame Store in Portland.
The Montgomery Ward Store in Vancouver, Washington was seeking a Carpet Salesman so Jerry applied and thus began his career with that Company. By way of McMinnville, OR, Eugene, OR and Walla Walla, WA Montgomery Ward Stores, Jerry came to the Klamath Falls Store as Operations Manager. When the Klamath Falls store closed, he and Jan purchased the Midland Market on Hwy 97 and operated that business for 28 years.
In 1982 Jerry acquired his Real Estate License and continued in that business as well for 35 years, holding various positions for Multiple Listing Services, Klamath County Board of Realtors, and represented the Klamath County Board of Realtors for many years in Salem to help craft legislation that would benefit yhe people of Klamath County as well as the State. The 1993 Realtor of the Year was Jerry Warren.
In 2006 Jerry began attending Keno Christian Church and went on to later serve as a Trustee and then as an Elder working for the Lord.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, his son David Warren, his son Michael Warren and wife Terri, Grandson, Christopher Warren and wife, Kennedy and Great-grandson Kayde Warren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at Keno Christian Church in Keno, OR at 3 p.m. October 3, with reception to follow. Internment at Mt. Laki Cemetary at 1 p.m. October 4, 2021.
Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd is in charge and assisting the family.