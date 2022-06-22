ASHLAND – After a two-year delay, the Tony-award winning musical “The Full Monty” opens at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre on Thursday, June 30.
Written by playwright Terrance McNally, with music by composer/lyricist David Yazbek, “The Full Monty” is a musical was a Broadway success that received 10 Tony nominations. The Cabaret will be the first company to bring the show to Southern Oregon.
While spying on their wives at “Girls' Night Out," a couple of unemployed steelworkers witness how much the ladies enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; both physically and emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and that strength gives each of them the courage to "let it go."
Based on the cult hit film of the same name, “The Full Monty” is “filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show," according to the Cabaret Theatre.
“We began working on ‘The Full Monty’ three years ago with casting in summer of 2019 and were six weeks away from starting rehearsal when everything shut down in 2020,” said director Lauren Blair. “We couldn’t predict much at that time, but we knew that this show would make it to the Cabaret stage. It was simply a matter of when. The energy from this cast is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. We’ve waited a long time to create this show and I know our patrons have waited a long time to see it. I’m certain it will have been worth the wait!”
The Cabaret is breaking its record for the number of cast members in a show with 15 actors. The show features Cabaret veterans Galloway Stevens, Tony Carter, Alex Boyles, Asha Brownie-Gordon, Stephanie Jones, Justin Waggle, Mia Gaskin, Austin Milles and Austin Ewing. Making their Cabaret debuts are Rose Passione, Presila Quinby, Brianna Gowland, Leland Burnett, Brian Kinnard and Ashland High School student Lionel Ward.
Blair was the director of “Beehive at the Cabaret,” “Tuck Everlasting” and “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Collaborative Theatre Project and choreographer for “High School Musical” and “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Craterian Theater.
The “Full Monty” design team includes set designer Sarah Pisheh, lighting designer Aja Jackson, props designer James Paul Xavier, sound designer Kimberly Carbone and costume designer Kristie Mattsson.
Safety protocols include: table sharing and seating in the front row; no proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test; masks are recommended during the performance, but not required. If the number of COVID-19 cases rise dramatically masks and/or proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required. The Cabaret will reschedule tickets, release them for an in-house credit, or refund them if anyone is not comfortable with its safety protocols.
If it were a movie “The Full Monty” would be rated R for coarse language, adult situations, nudity and alcohol use.
Following a preview Thursday, June 30, “The Full Monty” will open Friday, July 1 and run to Sunday, September 4. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. with evening performances at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating and $29 C level seating. The Cabaret offers a 15 percent ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances and $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.