Surrounded by American flags and military banners, Chris Garrett stood alone on the corner stage, a guitar in his hands and a microphone to his lips. It was a quiet sort of evening, with a few loyal patrons gathered at the tables and a lone man at the bar with a pint of beer.
Behind the bar, a preseason tilt between the Raiders and Jaguars played silently behind a banner displaying the letters A-M-E-R-I-C-A. The game provided people with something to watch, but aside from the occasional comment about an errant throw or a long touchdown, the soundtrack belonged to Garrett.
Garrett is an award-winning Klamath Falls musician, born in the basin and raised on rock 'n' roll. While he’s an experienced guitarist who writes and sings his own original songs, his most prolific band work has come as a drummer. He has played drums in several bands along the West Coast, spending time in Ventura, Calif., and Seattle, Wash.
But in Klamath, he might be best known for his work with Black Cadillac Kings.
The Black Cadillac Kings are a four-piece band that plays Americana-style, rock 'n' roll music with bluesy roots and a repertoire of songs that includes titles such as “420 Girl,” “Girl Go Home” and the World Songwriting Award-winning “Baby Loves My Hotrod.” They have also won awards with ISSA, the International Singer-Songwriters Association.
“We won Performer of the Year two years in a row with them,” Garrett said.
The award gave the band the opportunity to travel to Atlanta, Ga., for the presentation and during the journey they picked up gigs along the way, including one in Clarksdale, Miss., a town known for its historically significant contribution to the birth of blues.
“That was one of the coolest things we did there,” Garrett said.
Before the ceremony in Atlanta, the Black Cadillac Kings were one of a few bands chosen to play at the pre-show. They were scheduled to go on last, and as they stood outside with their equipment, attendees would stop by to chat.
“People are coming by and talking to us,” Garrett said, “and this old dude comes up. He’s asking us what band we’re in. I said ‘Yeah, we’re in the Black Cadillac Kings,’ and he gets all excited and says ‘Black Cadillac Kings! That’s my favorite band!’”
After chatting about several of the group’s songs, the man revealed that he had played guitar for Chet Atkins.
“It dazzled me that someone like that thought we were cool,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the ceremony itself took place in a big auditorium with a giant stage and at least 1,000 attendees. Between awards, bands would play their music and at the end everyone got on stage together for a massive group picture.
“It was the whole red-carpet thing with people interviewing you along the way,” he said.
The ceremony provided Garrett and the Black Cadillac Kings with validation, rewarding a lifetime of commitment to playing and writing songs. Garrett, in fact, began playing music before he even had a real instrument.
“I started playing along with Partridge Family records when I was a little kid on coffee cans,” he said.
From there, he took drum lessons at school in fifth grade, then began playing in bands. He learned the guitar and started writing his own songs. When he was 15, he and his band got hired to play a gig in Bly.
Steve Miller of the famous Steve Miller Band happened to be part owner of a development that was opening in Bly.
“I asked him if he was going to play with us,” Garrett said. “He was like ‘No, I’m not playing with anybody.’”
That didn’t last. When Garrett and his band were playing at a school dance at the gym in Bly, Miller showed up.
“He played a couple songs with us,” Garrett said. “When he was leaving, he said something to me like ‘That was good drumming.’”
Garrett and his band spent the night in the gym, then returned to town the next morning. As Garrett was eating breakfast with his family, Steve Miller’s manager called his house. He wanted Garrett to travel out to Grants Pass to play drums.
“My dad, he wasn’t too encouraging about music,” Garrett said. “He didn’t like it. Sex, drugs and rock & roll I think is what he thought.”
Given that the trip out to Grants Pass would require Garrett to miss a little school, his dad was not on board.
“There was no way he was going for it,” Garrett said.
The confrontation drew somewhat of a wedge between Garrett and his father, and when he was able to, Garrett left Klamath. His musical journey took him to bars in California and Seattle where he played in numerous bands.
“I swore I wouldn’t come back to Klamath,” Garrett said, but in 2009, he did just that. The move allowed him to be closer with his family, and to care for his ailing mother.
“I wouldn’t trade the time I’ve had hanging out with my kid and grandkids and everything we’ve got to do since I’ve been here,” Garrett said. And while he didn’t think a music career would work out so well in Klamath, “It turned out after I came here there’s all kinds of musicians down here and you can do stuff over the internet.”
It was through the internet the Black Cadillac Kings were able to submit their work to worldwide award organizations and get some recognition.
After releasing four albums, Garrett said Black Cadillac Kings broke up during an argument in 2019, only to reform recently for Klamath Fall’s July 4th celebration.
While the future of the Black Cadillac Kings is still to be determined, Garrett is currently working on his first solo album. So far, he says he’s recorded about 14 songs and expects to release the album in October.