Chris Garrett

Chris Garrett performs a set of original songs at American Legion in Klamath Falls on Thursday, Aug. 4.

 Josh Abbott/Herald & News

Surrounded by American flags and military banners, Chris Garrett stood alone on the corner stage, a guitar in his hands and a microphone to his lips. It was a quiet sort of evening, with a few loyal patrons gathered at the tables and a lone man at the bar with a pint of beer.

Behind the bar, a preseason tilt between the Raiders and Jaguars played silently behind a banner displaying the letters A-M-E-R-I-C-A. The game provided people with something to watch, but aside from the occasional comment about an errant throw or a long touchdown, the soundtrack belonged to Garrett.

