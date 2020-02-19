In Joy Lease’s system for Mazama girls basketball, it is not impossible to be a freshman and make varsity.
Sure, Lease is strict, but if you impress her enough you might get your wish and make the cut.
That’s how it happened for Ella Baley — she impressed Lease before the season started and earned a starting spot by the team’s first game. Baley was essential in her team’s final regular season home game when the Vikings stepped over Phoenix at home Tuesday, 42-28.
Baley was quiet against the Pirates, but was ample when it counted in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings carried a 10-point lead by the start of the fourth, which Phoenix quickly slimmed down to seven points.
Then came junior Averie Romander, the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, who elevated her team with eight points in the final quarter.
A basket by Macy Clemens started the Vikes run, which was echoed by back-to-back baskets from Romander.
A key three-pointer by Baley then left no doubt for the Vikings as their lead stretched to 12 points.
According to Lease, Baley was a starter since her team’s first preseason game.
Lease remembered Baley had a load of nerves in her first game when she started and was not substituted back in.
By her second game, Baley found her groove and made several three-pointers that helped her team.
“I came in and I was hoping for the best. I was in a role when that happened,” Baley said. “I am grateful when I found out. The first game I did not really play much and was still learning.”
Baley and post Chelsea Gilmore are the two freshmen for Lease.
Gilmore is her first option off the bench.
“My mindset was just, give it my all and show them what I can do. I felt proud of myself because I worked hard to get here,” Baley said. “I felt like all my hard work paid off. I envisioned it and always believed I could do it since I started playing.”
The Vikings hope of sharing the top spot in the conference is still alive, but will need No. 2 ranked Hidden Valley (8-0 in the Skyline Conference) to lose its final two games. The Vikings have a highly-anticipated game at Henley Friday before a Feb. 25 matchup at Pel Court.
“I came from Henley. I transferred, so Henley is like the biggest game to me,” Baley said.
“I think it gives everybody an equal opportunity to do something,” Romander said. “You know they are going to try harder than they did last time so you have to be ready to come out and do your best. Start strong and end strong.”