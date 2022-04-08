Four students from Klamath Community College have been named to the state All-Oregon Academic Team.
The Oregon Community College Association announced 41 honorees statewide Friday.
Among those are KCC's Jacob Baldwin, Frank Bertalot, Heather McCray and Charisse Wells. Baldwin, Bertalot and Wells are from Klamath Falls, while McCray hails from Lakeview.
The students were selected for their academic excellence, leadership, and community service, and many are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the impending completion of their community college degrees,” said OCCA executive director Morgan Cowling said in a news release. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents, and community college state associations like OCCA sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. OCCA will host the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon April 15 at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Ore., to honor AOAT students and their families. This year’s luncheon will be the first in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AOAT luncheon’s keynote speaker is Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena), OCCA’s Howard Cherry Award winner for outstanding community college advocate.