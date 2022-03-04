CORVALLIS, Ore. – Led by Defensive Player of the Year Kaison Faust, four Oregon Tech Owls have been recognized as All-Conference players for this past season by the Cascade Collegiate Conference coaches, the conference office announced Wednesday morning.
Joining Faust on the CCC All-Conference team is Kellen Gerig, with both Garret Albrecht and Keegan Shivers earning All-CCC Honorable Mention Honors for the 2021-22 Cascade Conference season.
Faust, a junior guard from Medford, averages 5.4 rebounds as the Owls’ top rebounder. With Faust’s help boxing out, the Owls hold opponents to 30.5 rebounds per game (which leads the CCC) and boast a +9.1-rebounding margin (third in conference). Offensively, Faust boasts a 60.1 shooting percentage and averages 9.8 points per game.
Kellen Gerig, a 6-3 senior guard from Bieber, Calif., led the Owls in scoring at 11.2 ppg and was second on the team in rebounding at 5.5 rpg. He finished the year in the top 25 in the conference in scoring and top 10 in field goal percentage at .537.
Garret Albrecht, a 6-9 senior from Redmond, is now a two-time All-CCC honorable mention honoree. This season he led the team in rebounding at 6 per game and was third on the team in scoring at just under 10 ppg.
Keegan Shivers, a 6-5 guard, was second on the Owls in scoring at 10.1 ppg, led Tech in three-point field goals made (56), and was fourth on the team in rebounding. Top 15 in CCC in scoring, three-point FG percentage and three-point filed goal made.
The Hustlin’ Owls earned the CCC’s second automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament opening round after the Owls finished second in the conference regular season.