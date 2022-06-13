Four the second straight year, four individuals have been named winners of the David Beeson Memorial Scholarship, given to student-athletes from throughout the Klamath Basin.
Winning awards this year are Henley’s Kinsey Hullman and Melody Martino, and Mazama’s Grace Hamilton and Isabelle Hill.
The awards recognize David Beeson, one of Mazama’s premier all-around athletes who, in 1992, won the Mike Keck Memorial Scholarship.
Beeson was a standout in football, basketball and baseball, and always was, first and foremost, a Viking.
One of his highlight moments came when Mazama thumped Grants Pass in the first game ever played at Viking Field. Beeson rushed for five touchdowns and more than 300 yards the first time Mazama had its own stadium.
Until that 1991 game, the Vikings had played at Klamath Union’s Modoc Field and Beeson was a key in a 7-6 Mazama victory over the Pelicans as the school gained a berth in the Class 4A state football playoffs.
After wins on the road, Mazama saw its season end in a home-field loss to top-rated Jesuit of Portland.
Beeson lost his life in the late 2000s, and his parents opted to use memorial money to fund a scholarship in their son’s name, with the initial awards (2012) going only to Mazama student-athletes.
After three years, the program was opened up to include individuals from high schools throughout the Klamath Basin, and the first scholarship to someone not from Mazama went to Bonanza’s Faith Lee in 2015.
Since then, eight different schools have had scholarship winners.
The number of schools went to eight in 2021 when Jadyn Terry of Gilchrist joined KU’s Jacob Cook and Mazama’s Kayden Kappas and Tristan Lee that year.
The program has awarded at least three scholarships every year since 2015.
Key funding is an annual golf tournament which, this year, is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $100 per player, and registration can be made by contacting Rick Gelhardt at Shasta Litho (541-892-4008).
Gelhardt and Allen Ferriera helped organize the first golf tournament (2014), which has provided a steady source of funding for the scholarships. This year, the program gained 501.3c status as a non-profit.
Leann Valenta and Paul Adams won the original awards, and Adams went on to claim All-American cross country honors at Oregon Tech.
Among the past winners from Mazama include Hannah Reynolds, James Marquit, Joey Lancaster, Bret Nevala, Amber and Madison Lease, Aydin Smith, Grace Spoon and Jacob Beeson.
Since winners from other schools have been given awards, other winners include Oregon Tech Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference McKenna Armantrout.
Other winners include Henley’s Connor Noonan, Chiloquin’s Christopher Smith, Hosana Christian’s Silas Sanchas and Lost River’s Makenzie Girtman, Ryley Beyerlin and Andrew Taylor.
Several have gone on to solid collegiate careers.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.