CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last issued in 2015. It allows the plant to discharge treated wastewater into an unnamed tributary of Camas Swale Creek in the Willamette River watershed.
However, Foster Farms has not operated the 35,000-square-foot plant since 2006 and has “no plans to do so in the immediate future,” according to a company statement.
Jason Gentemann, Pacific Northwest Division manager for Foster Farms, said the permit outlines what practices and improvements to infrastructure would be needed to maintain environmental compliance if the plant ever does reopen.
“Having an operation that, even though it is old and shut down, you’re probably going to choose to at least keep it permitted and make sure on paper it’s compliant and up to snuff,” Gentemann explained.
The permit renewal also coincides with three new proposed chicken farms in the Mid-Willamette Valley that would raise millions of birds every year for Foster Farms. Opponents are fighting the projects, arguing they will endanger public health and safety in local communities.
Gentemann said there is no correlation between those developments and the Creswell permit.
“This is a completely separate situation,” he said. “It has no connection whatsoever to the fact that we’re building new chicken barns in the state of Oregon. It just happened to be coincidental timing.”
Creswell plant
At its peak, the Creswell plant processed roughly 7 million broiler chickens per year, producing 29.5 million pounds of meat.
Foster Farms bought the site in 1987, and for over a decade it was the primary processor for all of the company’s chickens raised in Oregon, Gentemann said.
Then in 1998, Foster Farms built a newer, larger chicken processing plant in Kelso, Wash. The Creswell plant continued to operate at a reduced capacity until 2006, when the decision was made to shut it down and send everything to Kelso, Gentemann said.
The DEQ water quality permit allows the plant to discharge wastewater between Nov. 1 and April 30. During the summer, wastewater would be used for sprinkler irrigation.
The permit regulates several pollutants, including E. coli, chlorine, pH, oil, grease and total suspended solids left over from processing.
Before operations at the plant could resume, Foster Farms would be required to submit an updated engineering report evaluating the facility’s wastewater infrastructure.
“The study must systematically evaluate the entire wastewater system and the ability to operate as designed and not create nuisance conditions or odor problems, while consistently meeting the required waste discharge limits,” the permit states.
Foster Farms would also have to develop a wastewater irrigation plan, approved by DEQ.
A public comment period for the Creswell facility’s permit is now underway, ending Aug. 4. DEQ says it will schedule a public hearing if it receives written requests from at least 10 people, or from an organization representing at least 10 people.
New farmsFigures from the Northwest Chicken Council show Oregon has 26 growers raising more than 25 million birds, all in the Willamette Valley. There are two main Northwest processing plants, including Foster Farms in Kelso and Draper Valley Farms in Mt. Vernon, Wash.
Richard Reid, live production manager for Foster Farms based in Aurora, Ore., said the amount of barn space for raising chickens has been declining due largely to grower retirements. He said the Northwest has lost 500,000 square feet over the last five years, and expects to lose another 1.2 million square feet over the next five years.
”All of that growing space we’re trying to replace to continue to be sustainable,” he said.
To that end, Foster Farms is pursuing three new farms in Marion and Linn counties.
One farm, J-S Ranch, recently received its confined animal feeding operation, or CAFO, permit allowing it to build 11 barns near Scio, Ore. — each measuring 39,120 square feet — housing up to 580,000 chickens at a time, with six flocks per year.
A second farm proposed near Scio, named Evergreen Ranch, has also applied for a CAFO permit to build 16 barns raising 4.5 million chickens per year, or 750,000 birds per flock.
Finally, Hiday Poultry Farms LLC in Brownsville, is looking at a site between Aumsville and Stayton to expand its production.
Neighbors at each property, including small farmers and ranchers, have expressed concerns about the operations, ranging from air and water pollution to odor and increased truck traffic on narrow county roads.
Opponents filed a petition challenging the permit for J-S Ranch, owned by Eric Simon, a longtime chicken farmer in Brownsville. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and DEQ have denied their request for a stay of the project, saying they did not meet their burden to show they would suffer irreparable harm.
Simon said he plans to break ground on the project soon.