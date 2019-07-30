Ryan Beesley, who played on Oregon Tech’s 2008 national championship men’s basketball team, has been named assistant coach for the women’s basketball team.
Beesley, who will manage Tech’s new recreational facilities when they are completed, spent three seasons as an assistant to the Southern Oregon University women’s basketball team under coach Alex Carlson.
Born and reared in Auckland, New Zealand, Beesley played basketball for Oregon Tech from 2007-09, and scored 10 points and had four rebounds in a 63-56 victory over Bellevue of Nebraska in the NAIA Division II 2008 national championship game.
Before coming to OIT, Beesley had played at the College of the Siskiyous, and gained first-team all-league honors.
He played professionally in the New Zealand NBL for the Ratanaki Mountain Airs in 2011-12.
“Ryan is an Oregon Tech Guy, and understands the culture and traditions surrounding our university,” OIT women’s coach Scott Meredith said.
“He brings a wealth of basketball experience to the Owls as both a player and coach, specifically the Cascade (Collegiate) Conference. That kind of insight will allow him to contribute immediately to the development of our young team.
“While focusing on the defensive side of the ball, Ryan’s responsibilities will include individual player development, and strength and conditioning,” Meredith said. “His role will evolve and expand as the season progresses.”
“I couldn’t be more excited in getting this opportunity to assist the women’s basketball program at Oregon Tech,” Beesley said. “It’s not often we get the privilege of coaching at the place where it all started.
Beesley has been married for five years to fellow OIT alum Amanda, who is a dental hygienist.