A familiar face will return to the sidelines at Danny Miles Court this winter, as men’s basketball head coach Justin Parnell announced Oregon Tech’s all-time leading scorer, Mitchell Fink, will join his staff as an assistant coach.
The Clackamas native had a decorated career in an OIT jersey, leading the Hustlin’ Owls to four NAIA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the 2019 national title game. The three-time NAIA All-American is the only player in Cascade Collegiate Conference history to earn Player of the Year honors on three occasions and earned the 2019 and 2020 Oregon Sport Awards Ad Rutschman Male Small College Athlete of the Year.
Fink holds OIT records with 2,178 points and 886 assists in a career – one of only 13 college players nationally (in any division) since 1945 to record at least 2,000 points and 800 assists in a career.
“Mitchell Fink is one of the best to ever put on a Hustlin’ Owl uniform,” Parnell said. “He’s the all-time leader in scoring and assists at Oregon Tech, but it was his competitive excellence that everyone will remember. We are thrilled to add Mitchell to the staff. He will be a huge asset to the program.”
The Hustlin’ Owls will open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 22 with their annual exhibition game vs. the Seattle Mountaineers, before their official opener a week later against William Jessup.