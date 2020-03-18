The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is temporarily back under the direction of former executive director Kent Berry, and is continuing to offer free meals to the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Midday meals at the mission will be offered at staggered times between 11 a.m., and noon so that the facility can accommodate more individuals.
“By staggering the meals, we’re not going to need more space for providing meals,” Berry said on Tuesday.
Space will be limited to the beds on-hand at the mission, according to Berry.
The mission has a capacity of 40 beds for men and 14 beds for women. There are currently 15 beds available for men and one bed available for women, according to mission staff.
Berry said the mission is in contact with Klamath County Public Health regarding precautions related to spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re considered a vital service for the community and so we’re not having to adhere to the restaurant rules,” Berry said.
“We are putting in place extra precautions in terms of sanitation and requiring people to wash their hands before they come in to eat.”
The mission’s board of directors voted in February to ask Berry to come back and out of retirement for the next six months. Berry retired from his role in June 2019 after 21 years serving the mission.
The decision for Berry to return temporarily to the mission was not tied to the Coronavirus, according to Berry, who now serves as interim director.
Berry confirmed that former director Ron Hicks is no longer with the center, which was formerly known as the mission.
Berry emphasized continuing donations to the mission are needed, including milk, bread, and eggs.
“You go to the store and there’s nothing on the shelf,” Berry said.
Berry said the mission also has limited toilet paper and is in great need of donations, including any extra that individuals have stored.
Berry said the mission is still working with community partners like the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank and Sherm’s Thunderbird on supplies.
Individuals with cold or flu symptoms are discouraged from coming to the mission at this time.
“I do foresee that the meals will increase,” Berry said.
Berry said that the mission was already starting to see an increase in meals served – jumping from about 3,000 meals in February of 2019 to more than 6,000 served in February 2020.
“We don’t know what this epidemic is going to do to us, you know,” Berry said. “Certainly, we think that it may have an effect. All of this is going to have an effect on the economy and individuals, but people need to remember we still depend on their donations.
“It is going to have a toll on us financially,” Berry added.
“We encourage people to continue to be faithful in being partners with us financially.”
Berry said volunteers are still being accepted at the mission, located at 1931 Mission, Ave., Klamath Falls, as the facility continues to serve people.
“If there’s anyone interested in wanting to help us at this time, just contact us at the office,” Berry said.
Berry emphasized the mission is not panicking amid the pandemic.
“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Berry said.
For more information about how churches, groups, and/or individuals can help support the mission, contact the facility at 541-882-4895.