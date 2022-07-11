The U.S. Forest Service has agreed to curtail logging and pay environmental advocates $115,000 to settle a lawsuit over post-fire timber salvage in Oregon.
In 2020, massive wildfires burned 1 million acres of forestland in the state, including 176,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
The flames swept through two previously approved forest projects, prompting the Forest Service to adjust those plans to include post-fire salvage logging.
The Lang Dam and Highway 46 projects initially focused on commercially thinning roughly 2,600 acres to reduce tree density and were not challenged in federal court.
However, the The Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild nonprofits brought legal action against the revised plans, alleging they should have undergone additional environmental analysis.
Last year, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken ruled in favor of the environmental plaintiffs and issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the Forest Service from conducting post-fire salvage logging.
However, that injunction was not permanent and the litigation was allowed to proceed.
The environmental plaintiffs have now struck a settlement deal under which the agency has agreed not to move forward with many of the planned timber sale units. Other units were modified to reduce their size or to ensure they retain at least 60% canopy cover.
“Generally, the vast majority of post-fire clear-cutting got dropped,” said Nick Cady, attorney for Cascadia Wildlands.
Thinning operations that were planned before the fires can mostly move forward, though some older forest stands will not be logged, he said.
Post-fire logging is particularly damaging to the environment because it aggravates the erosion of vulnerable soils in burned stands, Cady said.
The agency seized on the opportunity to fulfill timber sale contracts by cutting the damaged trees, he said.
The nearby Breitenbush community was closely involved in developing the original pre-fire projects but wasn’t allowed to offer input on the revised salvage plans, he said.
“We caught the Forest Service kind of red-handed,” he said. “This was the Forest Service trying to cut that community completely out.”
The Forest Service has also agreed to pay $115,000 in litigation costs and to provide the environmental plaintiffs with monthly updates and at least one field trip to inspect the operations.
The settlement agreement has “no precedential value” and cannot be cited by the environmental groups as case law in other litigation.
While critics have claimed that environmental groups are motivated by attorney fee awards to file lawsuits, Cady characterized this allegation as “hilarious.”
“Nobody is in this game to get rich,” he said. “Environmental lawyers are not usually the ones with nice cars.”
If the nonprofits intended to maximize attorney fees, they would “litigate to the end” instead of settling, but that’s not their goal, Cady said.
“It’s such a small amount of money overall that we don’t even budget for it,” he said.
The American Forest Resource Council, which advocates for the timber industry, believes it’s unfortunate the Forest Service largely hasn’t removed burned and hazardous trees after the 2020 fires.
“The federal government is not salvaging much at all, and there are consequences to that,” said Nick Smith, public affairs director for the council.
Burned trees can be dangerous to the public if left standing, while salvaging the logs supports jobs and the local economy, he said.
Wood products sequester carbon but burned trees risk generating further emissions, Smith said. “We are leaving them dead and dying to serve as fuels for future wildfires.”