There's a 70% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday before 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls, according to the National Weather Service.
But it appears there won't be any rain on the Memorial Day Parade.
The forecast is for partly sunny skies with a high of 61 Monday, when the Klamath Freedom Foundation will put on its annual parade through downtown to honor the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until approximately 11 a.m.
All participants in the parade will line up from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Spring Street, then at 10 a.m. proceed down Main Street all the way to Veterans Park, where the parade's grand marshal, Senior Master Sergeant Ben Quinn, a Vietnam combat veteran while in the U.S. Marine Corps, will be the guest speaker at the memorial.
A sunrise service is scheduled for 6 a.m. at the Klamath Memorial Park Cemetery.
VFW Post 1383 will hold a free pancake breakfast for veterans and a guest from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and free lunches will be available at noon at the VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League (Leatherneck Club) for the public.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said Main Street will be closed to motorists from 9 a.m. to noon.