A local business in Klamath Falls has set the bar exceptionally high when it comes to musical entertainment here in the Basin with its monthly trivia night. The brainchild of Kurt Liedtke, as well as owners and founders, Jimmy and Sarah Turner, Rock Trivia is an event that is certain to satisfy even the most fastidious music critics.
In a cozy theater room located in the back of the store, a score of Klamathians volunteered as tributes to compete for the title of Rock-n-Roll Historian of the month.
Liedtke organizes the questions in the form of a slide show, playing clips from music videos for each of the songs and artists in question.
This month, the game was broken up into three rounds: Oneders, Gibberish Lyrics and Rip-Offs.
The Oneders category consists of popular songs by one-hit-wonders, artists who are known for only having one hit single. Songs such as "Mambo No. 5" and "What Does the Fox Say" were reasonably popular upon their release; yet no one in attendance could recall the artists that recorded them.
As the crew worked their way through the musical inquisition, Leidtke would often pause to offer a tidbit of history about some of the artists.
In reference to the song "My Boy Lollipop," Liedtke said, "Millie Small was a one-hit-wonder, but that song was the first internationally famous ska song in history."
The next category, gibberish lyrics, required participants to listen to a fragment of a song and accurately repeat the often indistinguishable words. Some of the usual suspects made appearances in this category — Pearl Jam and Nirvana to name a few. Some of the songs, such as "Mmbop" by the 1990s young boy band Hanson, required the competitors to recite vocalizations that didn't necessarily contain any words.
In the last category of the night, Rip-Offs, contestants were shown an original song by an artist, followed by a secondary song which was shown to sound too similar to be coincidental. They were then to guess the artist who released the rip-off song, and whether the original artist sued them for musical plagiarism. Though most of the songs were reasonably popular, few in attendance had ever recognized the egregious similarities between the two pieces, such as "The Weight" by the Band (1968), followed by "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison (1970), "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye, as well as Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud." Though Van Morrison was not sued by the Band, Sheeran did get sued by Van Morrison. Though Gaye himself was no longer alive, Sheeran was sued a second time by the Marvin Gaye estate after the first lawsuit.
The night of trivia came to a close, gifting its highest-scoring participant, an individual who had won the previous month as well, a $50 store credit. The person with the lowest score did not go home empty handed, though: They received a collection of less-than-favorable records, including "How to belly dance for your sultan" and "Self hypnosis."
Rock Trivia happens one Saturday a month at Retro Room Records. Visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/RetroRoomRecords for specific date announcements.