Dave Sampson, now-former operations manager for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, has stepped down from his position after 22 years. His last day with the organization was Thursday.
Dave Sampson’s wife, Niki Sampson, is the executive director at the food bank. She and Dave have worked side-by-side at the food bank since 1997, and she said that his absence will take some getting used to.
“He’s always been the wind beneath my wings,” Niki Sampson said. “Together, we’ve been able to do a lot.”
Niki wanted to emphasize Dave’s generous, goofy spirit that she said has aided the organization throughout his time there.
“When you run a charity, the most important thing is your relationships,” she said. “Dave did so much in this community to build those relationships.”
Niki said Dave maintains a very humble personality for all of the innovative ideas he has brought to the food bank. One of the programs that Dave Sampson helped launch was the “Produce Connection,” which, since 2014, has helped bring fresh produce to people who may not otherwise have the means to eat balanced meals.
“We’ve gone from virtually nothing to where we are today,” Dave Sampson said. “It’s the community that has made it all happen.”
Dave and Niki Sampson said they are both proud of what the food bank has been able to provide for the community since they have been overseeing it.
“This has never been a job for either of us, it’s always been a passion,” Niki Sampson said. “There is nothing that’s more satisfying than helping someone else.”
The Sampsons said that Sean O’Connell, who was previously the operations assistant, will be stepping into Dave Sampson’s position.
Dave Sampson said that it is going to be a bit of a shock, getting used to having some free time, particularly since he and Niki have spent the last many years being together, at work and at home, almost 24/7.
“I’m going to have to find some new hobbies,” Dave said.
He said he is looking forward to reading more and sleeping in.
“I’ll just be hanging out and enjoying not having a rigid schedule,” he said. But Dave also said that he will miss the ins-and-outs of his daily work, especially interacting with all of his team members.
“I’m really going to miss the day to day interactions with my staff and volunteers, being able to talk to clients and figure out their situation,” Dave Sampson said. He is optimistic for the future of the food bank. “The thing we’re most proud of is finding the right staff and building the staff we have now, who can make the food bank stronger and better as we move forward.”