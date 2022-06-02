“Sand lilies!”
“Yellow violets!”
“Cushion buckwheat!”
Niel and Molly were taking turns calling out wildflower names as we walked into the heart of the Devil’s Garden.
“Yellow paintbrush!”
“Pussypaws!”
“Oregon sunshine!”
I’m a blooming idiot when it comes to knowing the names of flowers. There are some I know — poppies, roses and a few others, including one that I called out before Neil or Molly did — “Larkspur!”
We were hiking in the Devil’s Garden, which this late spring is popping with an explosion of flowers. Throughout our hours of wandering, my friend Niel Barrett and my daughter, Molly Juillerat, were excitedly finding dozens of varieties of big and small bloomers.
Niel was using a copy of the book, “Common Plants of the Upper Klamath Basin,” published in 2007 by the Native Plant Society of Oregon’s Klamath Basin Chapter, on his cellphone to help with verifying his findings. Molly, one of the book’s co-authors, was carrying and referencing a print version.
Along with excellent color photos of hundreds of flowers, shrubs and trees, “Common Plants” provides information on characteristics, habitat and other details. Funding for the book, which is free but throughout the years has become increasingly hard to find, came from the Klamath County commissioners. For experts or novices, the book is illuminating and informative.
Sand lilies, one of the Garden’s signature flowers, are described in detail, with a notation, “With its grass-like leaves, this species often goes unnoticed until it begins flowering in the spring.” And, with conditions being ideal, sand lilies are currently very noticeable.
During our wanderings we weaved through the Garden’s ragged volcanic landscape finding and identifying more and more varieties of flowers, upward of 50. But the Devil’s Garden is more than a flower-filled landscape. It’s geologically intriguing — the remains of a hydroclastic volcano that was created when magma contacted water, creating an explosion that eventually solidified into a landscape of dunes and wonderfully weirdly, otherworldly formations.
On other Garden visits, the focus has been on its devilish geology, but with Molly, Andy and Liane Venzke, this visit literally focused on flowers.
And flowers there were. My incomplete list includes sulphur and rock buckwheat, American bistort, death camus, dwarf monkeyflower, bitterbrush, arrowleaf balsamroot, rosy pussytoe, yellow desert daisy, arnica, thread-leafed daisy Phacelia, dusty maiden, wooly butterweed, daggerpod, common cryptantha, patches of almost past their prime onions, the charry remnants of shooting stars that Niel said brightly colored a week earlier.
“Common Plants” also offers informational tidbits. The fascinating cushion buckwheat with their pom-pom like flowers are typically colored white to pink but, as the book explains, the ones we found were yellow, a color found near and in Lake County.
Bitterroot, among the more plentiful varieties, are also known as Lewisia rediviva, named for Meriweather Lewis, the American explorer who with William Clark traveled the American West in the early 1800s. During their travels, Lewis collected the plants in the Bitterroot Mountains on Montana. Lewis also figures in the naming of the delicate blue-eyed Mary, having collected a specimen along the Columbia River in April 1806.
Lewis and Clark never visited the Garden, but anytime of the year, especially when its flowers spring to life, Devil’s Garden is a delight to explore.
Upcoming group trip
On Saturday, June 4 the Klamath Basin Outdoor Group will visit the Devil’s Garden. People interested in participating should meet at the Ledge at 9 a.m. to carpool to the Switchback Picnic Area (OC&E Trail).
According to trip organizer Gary Vequist, “The one-mile walk into Devil’s Garden will be slow and easy on an old road to the ash-covered sloops of Devil’s Garden. We will carefully walkabout on the bare volcanic ground to view and photograph the patches of desert flowers. Note: May showers have brought June flowers surpassing the wildflower blooms of previous years. This is a leisurely trek of about 2 miles with frequent stops.”
For information, contact Vequist at garyvq@gmail.com