POCATELLO, Idaho — Matt Struck threw for five touchdowns before halftime as the Idaho State Bengals got off to a blistering start in the Big Sky Conference Saturday night, defeating Portland State 51-24 after leading by 31 points at the break.
Struck finished a crisp 14-for-23 for 332 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. He is tied with two other FCS quarterbacks for most TDs in a game this season.
Tanner Conner caught four passes — three for touchdowns — for 117 yards. Ty Flanagan carried 21 times for 119 yards.
The Bengals (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) scored 14 points in less than a minute to break the game open in the first quarter. Struck found Conner with a quick pass over the middle that Conner took 66 yards to score. Two plays later, Christian McFarland picked off a deflected pass and raced 64 yards down the right sideline for a TD. PSU quarterback Davis Alexander was buried by defenders at the 3 as McFarland flashed past to score. The 14 points came in just 54 seconds.
Alexander threw 20-of-33 for 296 yards for PSU (2-3, 0-1) with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly.
Wyoming 53, UNLV 17
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Wyoming beat UNLV 53-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Chambers was 5 of 12 for 124 yards with no interceptions and ran 12 times for 102 yards. Titus Swen had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, Brett Brenton ran seven times for 82 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two scores.
The Cowboys (4-1) had 374 yards rushing and 498 yards of total offense.
The Rebels (1-3) opened the scoring on Daniel Gutierrez’s 40-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead on Armani Rogers’ 54-yard pass to Giovanni Fauolo Sr. late in the first quarter
Wyoming scored 26 points in the second quarter to lead 33-10 at the half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the fourth.
Air Force 41, San Jose State 24
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — DJ Hammond III began the night on the sideline, resting a sore ankle. Things changed in a hurry.
Making an unexpected entry after an early injury forced Isaiah Sanders to leave the game, Hammond threw a 64-yard touchdown pass and finished or led four other scoring drives as Air Force beat San Jose State 41-24 on Friday night.
“Our offense has complete trust in both of those guys so whoever is up, we’re behind them,” said running back Taven Birdow, who rushed for 124 yards and two scores.
Sanders had started in place of Hammond, who sprained his ankle in last Friday’s loss at Boise State and missed practice time in the days before the San Jose State game. Sanders, however, suffered a lower leg injury during the Falcons’ first drive.
Christian Mallard had touchdown runs of 7 and 3 yards, Birdow had scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Timothy Jackson added a 7-yard touchdown run for Air Force (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which improved to 4-1 in its series with San Jose State (2-2, 0-1). Geraud Sanders caught the long scoring pass from Hammond.
The Spartans scored on their opening possession, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by DeJon Packer. But the Spartans were soon overtaken by the Falcons, whose defense denied San Jose State with four fourth-down stops in the game, including one from Air Force’s 1-yard line.
“I think that was a big turning point in the game, the first time we got a fourth-down stop, and to be able to consistently get those fourth-down stops was huge for our defense and for our confidence as a team,” safety Jeremy Fejedelem said.
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan conceded the inability to finish off drives figured most prominently in the Spartans defeat.