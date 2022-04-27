Compliment.
Something witty.
Observation based on something she’s wearing or something she mentioned in her profile.
Simple introduction.
“Hey” with no punctuation.
“Hey!” with punctuation.
Braid.
Mono.
Fly.
Fluorocarbon.
No matter what your go-to line is, it’s difficult to distinguish yourself from the pack in both dating and fishing. Chasing any old catch doesn’t require any special lines, but for the catch of a lifetime, you have to step up your game.
Best lines
My fishing experience is significant. One of the upsides of being unmarried into your 30s is the free time you get to spend on whatever passions stay the boredom and the loneliness while you wonder what’s wrong with you.
For me, that passion is fishing for anything and everything that swims. Rather than specialize in one or two types of angling, in recent years, I’ve exemplified the “Jack of all trades, master of none” role as an angler, proudly repeating the fact that I fish for everything from “shiners to sharks” anywhere there’s water.
In the world of romance, “Jack of all trades, master of none” is a far less aspirational position.
Braid
All of that variety has grown me up and shown me more than I bargained for. I have no problem with lines needed for a first date, but that’s probably not the advice you’re after. No, you’re probably here for fishing. Today’s mic-drop moment is that all of my mainlines are now braided lines. No more mono.
Most braided lines are made by braiding (thus the name) smaller strands together to maximize tensile strength and minimize diameter. PowerPro (and most other braided lines) is a four-strand braid. This wins out on strength in applications where you want a tougher line that is less likely to break or tear such as when soaking a worm, deepwater jigging or fishing live baits. Since each strand is a little thicker, it’s less likely to fray when dragged across a rough edge or surface.
For years, it’s all I used until I got really into fishing with an ultralight. Once I started down this path, my friend and ultralight fishing expert, Zain Khalid, introduced me to eight-strand braid, specifically J-Braid. This braid is smaller diameter and has less line memory, so it casts remarkably well, is more sensitive and the better choice for casting lures, smaller jigs, microfishing, and any other application that prefers finesse or casting distance over increased abrasion resistance and strength.
That’s not to say J-Braid is weak nor that PowerPro isn’t sensitive; compared to monofilament, they’re both light years ahead. Still, there is nuance between braids — not just French, rope, fishtail, and ladder, either. Replacing your mono with braid is one of the first steps to lining up your future as an angler. Start there.
Fluoro
Once you have braid on your reels that were once soiled with mono, you’re not quite finished. Since braid has little abrasion resistance, you’ll want to find a leader material. Some use mono, and I occasionally use very heavy mono leaders when fishing for eels, sharks and sturgeon in lieu of steel leaders, but your go-to leader line should be fluorocarbon.
Fluoro is virtually invisible in the water which lends itself to use with bait and lures alike. It’s not as stretchy as mono but still stretches far more than braid, which makes it a necessary leader material. My leaders will be as short as 3 inches when chasing bottom-feeding fish like suckers or as long as 6 feet when chasing large sharks or incredibly wary saltwater game fish in clear water that would be startled by anything shorter.
Fluoro is more expensive, but you won’t regret that shift.
Fly
I’m new enough to fly fishing that I can’t really offer advice here. I’ve only had to respool my fly reels once apiece, and I don’t remember what I used. Whose line is it anyway?
Still, the same rules apply for leader and tippet materials. For those just getting into fly fishing, what every other element of the angling world calls leader is called “tippet” by fly fishermen because of course it is. Leader, meanwhile, is sort of a transition line between your floating or sinking fly line and the tippet.
It’s a lot, but that’s okay cause so are most of us fly fishermen.
Regular braid makes great leader, and a spool of fluorocarbon will be just as functional and far less expensive than boujee, pre-made tippets. Just watch a YouTube video to see how to tie your own. You’ll be catching erudite fish in no time with your fly rod.
Other lines
There are erudite women, too, but I’ve learned to avoid those.
Some say there are plenty of fish in the sea, but I’ll remind my readers that there are man eaters out there, too. Not to mention microplastics, mercury, agricultural runoff and a floating patch of garbage the size of Texas.
Just because I’ve figured out which lines have marginal success doesn’t mean I’m going to throw my lines out after everything that catches my eye. With a fishing line, I’m after as many fish as I can catch, but my lines in dating are really just trying to land that catch of a lifetime. Know what lines are best for certain applications, and you’ll do well on the water and in love. At least, so I’m told.
