After a long day and a hot dinner as served by the volunteers at the First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls, the children return to the counter looking for one last treat before they go home.
“When kids come through, they can get a popsicle after dinner,” Vickie Dumbeck said. “I had several kids call me Popsicle Grandma. I think that’s the most honored title that I’ve ever had.”
The First United Methodist Church will be serving its last free community dinner Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. in Klamath Falls, bringing an end to the twice-weekly food service that began 15 years ago. A celebratory event honoring the service will take place on Wednesday, the following evening from 5:30-7 p.m.
PALM, which stands for Provide a Loving Meal, has served dinners to members of the Klamath Community since 2007 every Sunday and Tuesday. The service has been helmed since its inception by Vickie and Don Dumbeck, who are retiring from the position, in part due to health concerns. Vickie said that she was struck by a car earlier this year, resulting in a concussion and a leg injury that has taken away her ability to stand.
“We could do it, if we really put our minds to it,” she said. Then, with a chuckle she added, “but we’re old. And we’re tired.”
Dumbeck said that she was inspired to start the PALM program during a meeting with other members of the church.
She said it was, “one of those endless kind of church meetings, where we were talking about what we could do to end or help hunger. I just was frustrated with the whole thing. I said ‘Why do we keep talking about it? Why don’t we just do something about it?’”
The following Sunday, Dumbeck said that she got up during church and asked the congregation to bring cans of soup. She and her husband spread flyers that Tuesday and hosted what would become the first PALM event, serving soup and bread to about thirty people.
It was then that Dumbeck met a man who she affectionately called “Shaky Steve.” Steve had not eaten in five days, and as a result, Dumbeck said he was too shaky to even carry his plate. They were able to help and feed him, and he expressed his gratitude at their generosity.
“And I was just hooked,” Dumbeck said of starting the food service. “I couldn’t have stopped if I wanted to. I really felt like that was a turning point for me.”
Since then, PALM has served the community every week, all with the help of volunteers and donations. The number of plates has grown since the early days, peeking before the pandemic and now hovering around 100 or so per dinner.
Other churches and organizations have stepped up throughout the years, though Dumbeck said they tend to come and go. Dumbeck cited Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as churches who have contributed meals and volunteers, while local businesses have also stepped up. Holiday Market and Green Blade Bakery are two of the organizations that have provided food to PALM.
Then there are the donations that Dumbeck has termed “Roadkill from God.”
“We got a phone call from the food bank at one point and they had pallets of watermelon because a truck had wrecked,” Dumbeck said. Another truck accident resulted in a shipment of frozen croissants, which lasted in the freezer for months.
Dumbeck has been there for every service, taking the lead and helping to serve food. She said that all people in the community are welcome. She said that in a few cases, people have needed to leave due to unsafe behavior or fighting, but even when that happens, those people don’t leave hungry.
“We would always take them a plate or feed them outside,” she said.
Though nobody has volunteered to take on the role of running PALM, Dumbeck hopes that Tuesday isn’t a true ending to the community food service.
“A lot of people tell us that they want it to keep going, and I want it to keep going, but there has to be somebody to hold it together,” Dumbeck said. “And we haven’t found that volunteer person.”
Pastor James Matichuk said that the follow-up event Wednesday will be called PALS, which he said stands for “Plan a Loving Send-off.”
Matichuk said: “We will have a community dinner and celebration where we are inviting people to share stories about what these meals have meant, both for those who came to eat, and those who came to serve.”
“PALM has never really been just about the food,” Dumbeck said. “We really have tried to build relationships with the folks that come and go in our lives.”