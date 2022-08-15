PALM dinner

Tuesday's final PALM dinner service at the First United Methodist Church will be followed by a celebratory sendoff event Wednesday evening.

 Josh Abbott/Herald & News

After a long day and a hot dinner as served by the volunteers at the First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls, the children return to the counter looking for one last treat before they go home.

“When kids come through, they can get a popsicle after dinner,” Vickie Dumbeck said. “I had several kids call me Popsicle Grandma. I think that’s the most honored title that I’ve ever had.”

Tags

Recommended for you