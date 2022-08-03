Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.

I think of those unaffiliated voters as the crowd in the bleachers. They’ll show up late. They won’t take seats behind either of the major party dugouts, and they’re less likely to keep score on where the candidates stand on the issues. They are more likely to vote on their impressions of personal qualities and leadership ability.

Tags

Recommended for you