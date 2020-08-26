Dogs and their handlers in Klamath Falls are about to get a new life off-leash. Klamath Falls workers broke ground on the city’s first public dog park, with plans to open in October.
The park, which is being constructed on the south end of Kit Carson Park, will have areas designated for small and large dogs, watering stations, and a granite path around the perimeter, according to Andrew Lakey, associate engineer and project manager for the city.
The city has dedicated more than $50,000 for the park and the Klamath Falls Dog Parks Association is fundraising and offering volunteer labor for a rough value of $20,000.
The path will be made of decomposed granite and user-friendly year-round, Lakey said.
“It’ll be ADA-accessible and we’ll have picnic table there,” Lakey said. “There’s a tremendous amount of people that are down here just walking their dogs, even while we’re doing construction. It’s going to be very well received.”
The project area is already set up with irrigation. It provides a large space for dogs and their handlers to spread out.
“It’ll all have a four-feet black chain link fence so it won’t look like a prison,” said Dan Hewitt, of the Klamath Falls Dog Park Association. “That was a big complaint people had because they didn’t want the neighborhood to look like a prison.”
Hewitt, who has five Huskies of his own, approached the city in 2018 about the concept of the park.
Hewitt, who has provided contract work with the city in the past, started construction of the parking lot on Tuesday. He is donating labor to build the parking lot, a ramp and a sidewalk. The association will also remove waste from the park while the city will provide maintenance, according to Hewitt.
The four-member association is also fundraising for agility equipment and other amenities for dogs and their handlers to enjoy.
“We need to raise money … for benches, tables, and water fountains for the dogs,” Hewitt said. “The city’s running water for them. They’re putting up the main structure, but we’re in charge of the rest.”
Dan and his wife, Wendy Hewitt, visited dog parks across the state to get an idea of what other communities have done. They gauged community response to the idea through outreach in the Pacific Terrace neighborhood, and also met multiple times with the city park advisory board.
“We were looking at elderly people and people in wheeled chairs, obviously they have dogs,” he said. “It’s harder for them to exercise their dogs, so this is going to provide them that access.”
The association said a name for the park is in the works, but nothing has been finalized.
“My wife is hoping for ‘Central Bark,’” Hewitt said, with a laugh.
Hewitt said the Klamath Falls Dog Parks Association is working to add a GoFundMe page that he anticipates will be added to the nonprofit’s Facebook page in September. For those interested in possibilities to donate, go online at https://www.facebook.com/kfallsdpa.
