Fireworks have been a part Independence Day festivities since the Declaration was signed in 1777. People all across the country will be celebrating this long holiday weekend by lighting the night skies and backyards with an array of colorful sparks and splendors.
But with great fireworks comes great responsibility. As Oregon heads into yet another dry hot summer, it is important to take proper precautions to ensure the safety of pets, people and the environment alike.
“We’re urging all Oregonians to be extra vigilant when it comes to the use and disposal of consumer fireworks and to stay legal,” said James Fuller, a consumer firework safety expert for TNT Fireworks. “Extra emphasis on the “stay.” Just because you were able to purchase fireworks 20 miles out of town doesn’t mean your legally allowed to light them in city limits.”
Fireworks that explode, shoot into the air or travel horizontally across the ground for more than 12 feet are all illegal in the State of Oregon. Some items in these categories include sparkler bombs, artillery shells and roman candles. Fireworks are also banned in national parks and forests, state beaches and parks.
There were estimated to have been 100 fires started by fireworks in Oregon last year according the Oregon State Fire Marshall. Bend, Portland and Cannon Beach have all banned the use of all fireworks this year due to dry conditions.
This year, TNT Fireworks started the “Be Safe, Be legal and Act Responsibly” campaign to inform people of the right way to handle their fireworks. The rules are simple. Be safe by finding flat, open space without any brush or dry foliage to light fireworks and standing at least 15 feet away after lighting; Stay legal by being aware of local laws and restrictions and following those rules; And act responsibly by disposing of fireworks only after soaking them in water for an hour. TNT also reminds consumers not to light fireworks if intoxicated, and never give fireworks to children.