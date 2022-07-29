The combination of hot weather and lightning in the forecast in Southern Oregon has prompted the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to pre-position a structural taskforce of firefighters and equipment in Klamath County over the coming weekend.

The taskforce from Lane County, made up of 14 firefighters, four engines and a water tender, arrived in Klamath County on Friday and will be pre-positioned for 72 hours. The team might stay longer if needed. The taskforce will be on the ground to add additional firefighting capacity if a brush or wildfire breaks out.

