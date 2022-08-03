wildfire shot

Recent wildfires in the West have scorched wide swaths of land and destroyed countless structures in the West, including in Oregon.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A fire ignited in Wasco County on Tuesday afternoon quickly swept through dry brush, grass and juniper bushes, prompting evacuation orders and a state conflagration declaration.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown declared a conflagration, prompted by the threat to residents.

