Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink has permanently etched his way into basketball record books by becoming only the 13th player in men’s college basketball history, at any level, to reach the 800-assist and 2,000-point career mark.
“Sometimes we take for granted what he does day-in and day-out,” Tech coach Justin Parnell said.
“It’s a staggering, phenomenal feat, and he really is a self-made player. He has made himself into a great player here. He certainly will go down as one of the top three players in OIT history.
“It’s a special accomplishment, that’s for sure,” Parnell said.
A release from the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Fink’s feat said: “The ability to provide historic scoring power, and at the same time involve teammates at record levels, is an extremely rare gift.”
The release added: “A player who achieves 800 assists is extremely rare. A review of colleges around the nation, at all levels, reveals that most school’s career assist leaders have 450 to 600 assists. A major accomplishment by itself, but it frames into context the rarity of the 800-assist player.”
A player who can score 2,000 points in a college career is a rare find, too, and it is rightfully one of the most celebrated accomplishments in college basketball.
The conference research found that while the first college basketball game in history was played almost 125 years ago, in the modern, post-World War II era of college basketball, almost 400,000 young men have played college basketball.
Some of Fink’s accomplishments, after Tuesday’s game against Southern Oregon and with games yet to be played, are:
— Oregon Tech all-time assist leader, 837;
— Oregon Tech second on school’s career scoring list, 2,035;
— Oregon Tech sixth with three-point field goals, 199;
— Two-time All American, 2019 first team All American;
— Two-time Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Year;
— 2019 Oregon Sports Awards Ad Rutschman Winner as “small-college male Athlete of the Year;”
— Led Hustlin’ Owls to the 2019 Cascade Collegiate Conference title;
— Led Hustlin’ Owls to the 2019 NAIA Division II national championship game;
— Led Hustlin’ Owls to three NAIA Division II national tournaments; and
— Has won 93 games as a Hustlin’ Owl, 74 percent win-rate for career.