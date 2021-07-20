Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.—Oregon Tech head volleyball coach Dr. Kenneth Murczek announced on Tuesday that the team had signed Paige Tevelde of Lynden, Washington, as his final recruit for the 2021 season.
“Paige is a talented setter that has played for one of the top high school and club programs in the state of Washington,” said Murczek. “She drove about 90 minutes depending on traffic each way to compete at the highest level with her club volleyball team. Paige had reached out to me when she was looking for the best fit for her both academically and athletically. It was apparent when Paige practiced with our team on a cold day out in the grass that she had an excellent connection setting our team and that she is a very competitive student-athlete.“
Paige was valedictorian from her school where she helped lead her teams to state championships in both volleyball and basketball.
She is the daughter of Jenell and Steve Tevelde and will be an electrical engineering and renewable energy engineering student at Oregon Tech in the fall.
Oregon Tech will kick off the 2021 season with home match on Aug. 20 at
6 p.m. against Simpson University at Danny Miles Court.