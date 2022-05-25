A film screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Gardens of Stone” in honor of Memorial Day will be presented at the Ross Ragland Theater at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, with free admission for veterans and their families.
The event is being put on by Klamath Film in partnership with the Klamath Veterans Enrichment Center and Marine Corps League.
Tickets for the film screening are $10, $5 for students and active Klamath Film members, and free for veterans and their families. In addition to the film, activities will also include a short film about Veterans Enrichment Center services, and an on-stage panel discussion with local leaders in veterans services.
Based on the Nicholas Proffitt novel, “Gardens of Stone” takes place in the world of the Old Guard, the elite army unit responsible for burials at Arlington National Cemetery. Set during the Vietnam war era, the film was first released in 1987 and stars James Caan, James Earl Jones, and Anjelica Huston. The film has been praised for its sincere and honest portrayal of those who fight in wars, and the emotional toll war takes at home .
The plot follows an Army sergeant who is motivated to save lives of young soldiers being sent to Vietnam, but when denied the opportunity to share his experiences of war with new soldiers he instead tries to help the son of an Army buddy.
The film screening is sponsored by C&D Burger, D&R Auto, Klamath Honda, Klamath Subaru, Orley’s, and JEM Services. The event is the first of what Klamath Film hopes will become an annual tradition honoring veterans during Memorial Day weekend.
Klamath Film, a nonprofit based in Klamath Falls, works to inspire and support film through programming, education, and outreach. The organization coordinates film special screenings throughout the year, an annual youth film camp, the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, and serves as the film liaison office for Klamath County helping draw film productions to the region.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. Tickets can be purchased in advance at ttps://klamathfilm.ticketspice.com/memorial-day-program, or at the Ross Ragland Box Office during regular business hours, (541) 884-5483.