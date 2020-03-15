Filling the free lunch gap

Both Klamath Falls City Schools and Klamath County School Districts announced Friday they plan to offer free meals to students this week amid an early Spring Break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials spent Friday meeting with administrators to decide how to react following the closure of schools between March 16-31. KCSD will offer free meals to students 18 and younger between Monday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 18.
Klamath Falls City Schools will offer meals to students 18 and younger at the front entrances of city elementary schools from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20. The sack lunch will also contain breakfast for the following morning at the following locations:
-Mills Elementary, 520 E. Main St.
-Conger Elementary, 1700 California Ave.
-Pelican Elementary, 501 McLean St.
-Roosevelt Elementary, 1125 N. Eldorado, Ave.
Eagle Ridge High School students, Klamath Falls’ only charter school, is advised to pick up free lunches from any of the city schools’ free lunch sites. Boxes of food for 22 EagleRidge High students were also sent home with students on Friday afternoon, according to their Facebook site.
“We’re all a little surprised,” said Paul Hillyer, superintendent of city schools, on Friday morning.
Hillyer was referring to the late night announcement on Thursday by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown that secondary schools would close between March 16-31 in light of the coronavirus.
“None of us knew this was coming,” Hillyer said.
“Within a six-hour time frame, all of a sudden, everything changed ... It’s just a rapidly evolving situation.”
Hillyer said it is helpful that the extra week off coincides with Spring Break as to avoid a need for additional time off.
“The whole purpose of this is that they are not infecting one another,” Hillyer said.
“I hope our parents have their students keep a social distance from their peers and so forth so that this actually has the intended effect.
“If they are meeting together, if they could try to keep some social distance,” Hillyer added.
Leading up to the latest actions, both school districts have been cautioning students and employees to wash their hands.
City schools have ordered stronger chemicals and are continuing to deep clean their buildings.
Klamath County School District is also responding with free meals for students to be distributed Monday through Wednesday this week so far.
“It’s been a long couple weeks of planning and preparation with last-minute adjustments,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of county schools, in a news release. “The last two days, staff in the schools and District Office have been working hard to meet the needs of a challenging situation.
“Processing and analyzing all of the information coming from the Governor’s Office, Oregon Department of Education and public health takes time. We then needed to communicate it clearly to our families.
“I would like to thank all the people who are working long hours to made adjustments for the safety of our students,” he added. “This is a fluid situation and additional guidance will be provided as needed and when available.”
The following actions have been taken by KCSD:
- Parent/Teacher Conferences have been canceled.
- All school-sponsored activities have been canceled. This includes field trips, extra-curricular practices, and contests.
- SAT tests that were planned will continue as scheduled.
- All community use for interior and exterior KCSD facilities has been suspended.
- Schools will be open for students and parents to retrieve personal items or school related material from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. After that time, facilities will be closed to further access.
- There will be no contact with student groups including clubs, school-elated organizations, or extracurricular programs by KCSD staff during the closure
Here is a list of county schools offering free lunch Monday through Wednesday:
Bonanza Elementary
31601 Mission St., Bonanza
11:30 a.m. to noon
Chiloquin Elementary
548 2nd Ave., Chiloquin
11:30 a.m to noon
Gearhart School, Bly
11 a.m. To noon
Keno Elementary
11110 Keno-Worden Road
11:30 a.m. to noon
Ferguson Elementary
2901 Homedale Road
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Malin Elementary
2153 Third St., Malin
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Merrill Elementary
406 West 2nd St., Merrill
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Shasta Elementary
1951 Madison Ave.
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Sprague River Library
23402 Sprague River Rd.
11:30 a.m. to noon
Stearns Elementary
3641 Crest St.
11 a.m. To 11:30 a.m.
Peterson Elementary
4856 Clinton Ave.
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Gilchrist Schools and Henley Elementary sites are pending. Check the district’s website for updates.
Sabor de Cuba is also at this time offering free rice and beans (Arroz con Frijoles) to any child whose school has been canceled. Look for the white bus at 101 E. Main St.
For up-to-date information, go online to KCSD’s website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us and to KFCS’s website at www.kfcs.k12.or.us. For those with questions regarding county schools, contact Stephanie Bland at blands@kcsd.k12.or.us.
If your business is offering free or reduced meals during Spring Break for students, please contact Herald and News at hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com.