The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank is asking the community to step up their giving for a nonprofit that’s always ready to give back to them.
The food bank is short between $100,000 and $125,000 worth of food, due to the loss of multiple school and business food drives this year due to COVID-19. Niki Sampson, executive director of the food bank, is hoping to use the funds to feed those in need this holiday season and also in the months to come when donations often decline.
“Food drives this year have been virtually nil — for good reason — we all know why,” Sampson said. “Looking forward, we’re going to need to spend more to purchase food over the course of the next couple of months.”
“We’re going to need a little more cash,” she added.
Sampson said she was overjoyed to receive food donated by students and staff at Mazama High School from their “Load the Boat” campaign, which runs until next Wednesday. The drive is open to the community, and Sampson welcomes even more to become involved in the drive and to create innovative ways to give back that are also safe.
While the food bank has pivoted and planned to meet the needs of the less fortunate during the pandemic to provide food, the shortfall in school food drives overall coupled with the continuing need for food after the holidays make the need high.
Sampson said students at elementary, middle, and high schools take the school drives that normally take place during the in-person school seriously because the food often helps their own classmates.
“Maybe they always invite them over to eat because there’s not enough food in their own home,” Sampson said.
The need for more funding highlights a point that Sampson emphasizes about the food bank’s need to buy food — it’s much more expensive than if they receive donations of food.
“We’re ready. That’s what we do,” Sampson. “We couldn’t do it without the community, without local support.”
Sampson emphasized the food bank is ready to take in more cash donations as COVID-19 restrictions have increased and more individuals have gone back to unemployment or are in the process.
“I have every faith that this community will come through,” she added.
Sampson described the past year as one of planning for the worst case scenario.
The food bank pivoted early to anticipate the needs of the community prior to and during the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.
In February and March, Sampson worked with Thunderbird to stock the warehouse with food. The food bank also received about 42,000 pounds of food in March and roughly 40,000 pounds of food in September from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in late March. Emergency pallets were made in case of a major shutdown.
“Because of those two extraordinary things that we were able to be part of, getting more in before the crisis hit the fan … we had time to bring in more food,” Sampson said.
Sampson said while the food bank had funds to buy food during the beginning of the pandemic, there were numerous shortages and difficulties in finding it available.
“Fortunately, someone was shining upon us,” she added. “We were able to stay ahead of the game.”
The food bank also opened 10 satellite pantries, some with curbside service available at locations so that individuals didn’t have to come to the food bank.
“We set it up to where we could make sure that everybody was safe,” Sampson said. “From the way the food was put together to the way the food was going in somebody’s vehicle, and that started back in March. We planned as if things were going to close down completely.”
Now, as the holidays near, the food bank could again use donations of food and funds to help keep spirits bright and bellies fed.
“Every bit helps,” Sampson said. “There’s no such thing as a small donation when everybody gives one.”
Some people will come in with a donation and make a comment to her like, ‘I know it’s not much, but this is all I can do.’
For example, she said if everybody gives me one can of tuna, that’s 4,000 cans of tuna for the community.
“It’s not about the quantity from the individual,” Sampson said. “It’s about more individuals giving a little, and that’s how it’s always worked.”
Individuals can make a one-time donation or donate monthly. For information on how to host a food drive or to give safely and securely, go online at klamathfoodbank.org or contact the food bank at 541-882-1223.
To learn more about the Mazama High “Load the boat” food drive, go online at the Mazama Vikings’ Facebook page or stop by the school to donate directly to the Viking boat.